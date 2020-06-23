Oppo Reno 3A With Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 3A has been launched in Japan since the latest entry in the Oppo Reno 3 series that includes the Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro, and Reno 3 Vitality. The Reno 3A comes with tweaked specifications, set alongside the vanilla Reno 3. It has a quad rear camera setup on the back and a notched selfie camera on leading. It is available in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. The Oppo Reno 3A has been listed on various e-retailers in Japan.

Oppo Reno 3A price

The Oppo Reno 3A has been listed on the Oppo Japan website in a single model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone costs JPY 39,800 (roughly Rs. 28,100) and comes in two colour options namely, Black and White, though the White variant includes a blue gradient to it. The phone will carry on sale starting June 25.

As of now, there is absolutely no information on international availability of the Oppo Reno 3A.

Oppo Reno 3A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 3A runs ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 89.9 per cent screen to body ratio. The Oppo Reno 3A is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of camera optics, the telephone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter having an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter having an f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel camera sensors with f/2.4 lenses. On leading, there is a 16-megapixel sensor having an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls. This camera is placed within the notch on the display.

For storage, the Oppo Reno 3A comes with 128GB onboard that’s expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The connectivity options on the telephone include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Speaking of charging, the Oppo Reno 3A is sold with 4,025mAh battery with Quick Charge support. Sensors on board add a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyro sensor, and magnetic sensor. In terms of dimensions, the Oppo Reno 3A measures 160.9×74.1×8.2mm and weighs 175 grams.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the most effective affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can sign up for via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or perhaps hit the play button below.

Affiliate links could be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.