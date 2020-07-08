Oppo Reno 10x zoom can finally record video with the periscope and ultra wide cameras

The Oppo Reno 10x zoom has three cameras on its back – one of the first ever periscopes on a phone, an 8 MP ultrawide cam and a 48 MP main camera. Unfortunately, only that last you could be used for video capture – that’s no longer true as the ColorOS 7.1 update finally enabled recording using the other two cameras.

This means you can go wide or zoom in – the periscope offers 5x optical, 10x hybrid and around 30x digital zoom. You can see this demonstrated on video by XDA Junio Member Subzuda:

Note that this works only at 1080p resolution and 30 fps. If you want to increase, you are again limited to the main camera only (which goes up to 4K at 60 fps).







The ColorOS 7.1 update that enables video recording with all three cameras

This feature is enabled in in the update with version number PCCM00_11_C.24, which is becoming rolled out in China. ColorOS 7.1 can be obtained outside of China, though maybe not for the 10x zoom (not yet, that is).

