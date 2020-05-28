Oppo releases ColorOS 7 (Android 10) update to its phones in India

Oppo is prepared to begin rolling out ColorOS 7 (based mostly on Android 10) to its phones in India, following an analogous rollout in China, which came about in April. The update is heading out to flagships, inexpensive phones and every thing in between – it targets fashions in the Reno, Find, Okay and A sequence.

The software program has acquired some India-specific options just like the Digilocker service, which promotes paperless governance. You can even be greeted with a Hawa Mahal wallpaper.

This might be a staged rollout, here is the plan. The update is already accessible to many fashions, it’ll attain one other six in June and two extra in July.

Already accessible:













Oppo Find X  Oppo Find X Lamborghini  Oppo Reno 10x zoom  Oppo Reno2













Oppo Reno2 Z  Oppo Reno2 F  Oppo Reno  Oppo F11











Oppo F11 Pro  Oppo K3  Oppo A9

June:













Oppo F9 (F9 Pro)  Oppo F7  Oppo A5 (2020)  Oppo A9 (2020)

July:









Oppo F15  Oppo R15 Pro

ColorOS 7 brings a UI overhaul, efficiency optimizations, digital camera enhancements and extra (plus every thing that Google constructed into Android 10).