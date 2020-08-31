Oppo patent shows a clamshell foldable with the screen on the outside

Well over a year ago Oppo demonstrated a prototype foldable phone at the MWC, however nothing came of it. Since then multiple patents have surfaced, revealing various designs that the company is experimenting with. The latest design to crop up is a clamshell, kind of like an inverted Moto RAZR, and it has an interesting feature – angle detection.

The phone is designed to fold with the screen remaining outside. Folded, it’s fairly compact and squarish, but doesn’t need an external screen like the RAZR. It’s more similar to the RAZR rather than the Galaxy Z Flip as one half is slightly shorter. This leaves the “forehead” always uncovered (the Moto foldable had a “chin” housing the fingerprint reader).

3D renders based on an Oppo patent for a foldable phone

This “forehead” is shown housing the camera (as it’s the thickest part). It can be used when the phone is folded as either rear or selfie cam. Once unfolded, it’s a rear cam. The prototype that Oppo showed at MWC 2019 was similar, except it was a horizontal folder (like the Huawei Mate X) rather than a vertical one.

The team at LetsGoDigital created several 3D renders based on the patent. Note that the patent revolves around the folding action and sensor, so the positioning of the cameras and other unrelated…