Oppo launches mid-range Reno 4 Pro for $470

Oppo has announced the Reno 4 Pro for international release. It’s a mid-range phone that isn’t a million miles away from sister company OnePlus’ new Nord in specs, design, and pricing.

The Reno 4 Pro has a matte back panel with a gradient design and a glossy finish on the quad camera bump. It feels very thin and light by today’s standards, at 7.7mm thick and 161g. The camera bump bears the legend “INNOVATIVE QUADCAM” in capital letters, which is a pretty amusing thing to write on a camera bump, but otherwise this is an attractive device.

The phone looks good from the front, too, with a 6.5-inch 90Hz 1080p AMOLED screen with the slightest of curves on the edges. Unlike other curved screens, this panel doesn’t stretch right to the edge of the bezel, which could be a pro or con depending on your perspective.

The internal specs include a Snapdragon 720G processor (versus the Nord’s 765G), 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. Oppo has included 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging that can fill the battery up in 36 minutes over USB-C, which is actually a little slower than the implementation of the tech on some other Oppo phones, but speedy when compared to almost any other company. There’s no wireless charging, unsurprisingly for Oppo.

The camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. One of the key camera features is a black-and-white video mode that highlights people or individual colors, so you can make your home movies look like Sin City — it actually works pretty well.

The Reno 4 Pro will be available in various markets, and the Indian launch is on August 5th. There’s just one 8GB/128GB model and it’ll sell for Rs. 34,990 ($~470). That might be a tough sell against the OnePlus Nord: OnePlus dominates the premium market in India, and the equivalent 8GB/128GB model costs Rs. 27,999 ($375) with a faster processor.