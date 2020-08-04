Oppo K7 5G goes official with a Snapdragon 765G SoC and 48MP quad camera

Oppo revealed the A72 5G last month and today it silently revealed another mid-range 5G mobile phone, called Oppo K7 5G.

The Oppo K7 5G has a Snapdragon 765 G SoC at the helm paired with 8GB RAM. It boots Android 10 out of package and has 2 storage alternatives – 128 GB and 256 GB.

The K7 5G is developed around a 6.4″ Full HD+ AMOLED display screen that has a finger print reader beneath and a notch up leading for the 32 MP selfiecamera Around the back, we get a quad camera setup lined up vertically in the upper-left corner. It’s a mix of a 48 MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensing unit systems.

The Snapdragon 765 G-powered mobile phone is 7.96 mm thin, weighs 180 grams, and packs a 4,025 mAh battery that draws power through a USB-C port at as much as 30 W.

Other highlights of the K7 5G consist of a 3.5 mm earphone jack, NFC, and Hyper Boost 3.0 for much better video gaming efficiency. The mobile phone likewise comes with Link Boost 2.0 that utilizes both the 5G network and Wi-Fi connection to provide much better network speeds.

The base design of the Oppo K7 5G with 128 GB storage is priced at CNY1,999 ($285/ EUR240), and the 256 GB design will set you back by CNY2,299 ($330/ EUR280). Both variations are currently offered for pre-orders in China through JD.com in 4 colors, with sales starting on August 11.











