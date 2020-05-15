Oppo K3 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support in India: Report

Oppo K3 is reportedly getting a software program replace in India that allows Wi-Fi calling assist for the cellphone. According to a report, the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 replace improves the cellphone’s general efficiency together with different bug fixes. It was added that the system replace is at the moment rolled out in a staggered method and extra customers are anticipated to obtain it in the approaching days. Interestingly, Oppo in early May had introduced that Oppo K3 customers will obtain the steady Android 10-based ColorOS 7 replace on May 29, subsequently, the present replace appears to be reaching choose customers forward of the scheduled launch.

Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 Update options

According to a report by PiunikaWeb, the Oppo K3 system replace carries the software program model CPH1955_11_C.02 and the firmware is 467MB in dimension. From the changelog that was added to the report, we will discover the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 replace brings adjustments reminiscent of improved system efficiency and stability, a repair for a problem the place portraits would seem dim and the background would look gray or overexposed when shot in HDR mode, in addition to a repair for a problem the place the audio in iQiyi movies wouldn’t play for the primary two seconds while you used earphones for playback.

The report claimed that the ColorOS 7 replace additionally allows essentially the most anticipated VoWiFi calling (or Wi-Fi calling) assist on the cellphone. To recall, the Wi-Fi calling assist at the moment works for customers with Airtel or Reliance Jio connections in India.

It is secure to imagine that Oppo K3 customers will robotically be notified when the OTA replace is prepared on their telephones. The customers can even test for the replace manually by heading to Settings > Software replace > Check for updates.

Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 replace availability

As talked about, the present ColorOS 7 replace on Oppo K3 seems to be rolling out in a staggered method and extra customers are anticipated to obtain in the approaching days. Recently, Oppo launched a timeline for the steady Android 10-based ColorOS 7 replace rollout for a number of Oppo smartphones. It was introduced that Oppo K3 customers will be capable of set up the steady replace on May 29.

To recall, the Oppo K3 smartphone was launched in May 2019 and the cellphone carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 16-megapixel pop-up selfie digital camera, and twin rear cameras. The cellphone got here with ColorOS 6.Zero primarily based on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.