Oppo Is Entering Smart TV Market, Company Confirms on Weibo

Oppo has been reportedly planning on coming into the sensible TV house for a while and now, the corporate has confirmed its plans of doing so by means of a publish on Chinese social media web site Weibo. Celebrating its first anniversary of commercialising 5G in China, the corporate shared a picture that incorporates a listing of various merchandise, together with a TV. The picture doesn’t reveal any data on the sensible TV, nevertheless it does affirm its existence, or no less than the truth that it’s within the firm’s pipeline.

The image shared by Oppo on Weibo is a protracted checklist of merchandise together with their launch dates. At the underside of the lengthy picture, there’s a top level view of a TV and a few textual content that additionally interprets to ‘TV’. Back in March, it was reported that Oppo Vice President Liu Bo himself shared that the corporate is planning on coming into the sensible TV house and that it’ll launch its first sensible TV within the second half of this yr. However, no particulars in regards to the sensible TV have been shared, identical to with the most recent Weibo publish by the corporate.

Notably, the TV is positioned among the many not too long ago launched merchandise by Oppo, together with the Oppo Enco W51 true wi-fi earphones, the Oppo Band, and others. This means that the TV may be unveiled quickly, nonetheless, the corporate has not shared any data on its availability.

When Oppo does launch its first sensible TV, it will likely be up in opposition to different smartphone producers which have already entered the sensible TV house. Realme not too long ago launched its 32-inch and 43-inch TV fashions in India which are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 21,999 respectively. OnePlus, one other comparatively new participant within the TV house, additionally plans on unveiling two new collection of sensible TVs for the price range phase. It will maintain an occasion on July 2 for a similar.

