Oppo Find X2 Series, Vivo X50 Series, and Other Phones Launching in India Soon

With the lockdown now phasing out, companies throughout the nation are actually getting again in the groove. Smartphone makers are additionally gearing as much as launch a number of recent telephones in the Indian market. Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and the newly unbiased Poco model want to launch new telephones in the nation. The Oppo Find X2 sequence is anticipated to launch quickly, and the not too long ago launched Vivo X50 sequence can be confirmed to launch in India in the close to future. We listing out all of the upcoming telephones in India to offer you an thought of what to be careful for over the approaching weeks.

Oppo Find X2 sequence

Oppo Find X2 sequence is confirmed to launch in India on June 17. The digital occasion for the sequence’ launch will kick off at 4pm IST on the day. The sequence was initially launched in March in Europe and now the telephones are lastly arriving in the Indian market. The sequence consists of the Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Lite, and the Oppo Find X2 Neo. However, it’s unclear whether or not the corporate will deliver all 4 telephones to India or simply the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro.

Both new Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro fashions include 120Hz Ultra Vision show and have a hole-punch cutout. The two telephones are powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and embody a triple rear digicam setup. The Oppo Find X2 Pro has two 48-megapixel rear cameras whereas the Oppo Find X2 has a single 48-megapixel major digicam. Up entrance, each the telephones home a 32-megpaixel selfie digicam. The Oppo Find X2 Pro, in the brand new sequence, additionally features a periscope-style lens that allows 10x hybrid zoom and as much as 60x digital zoom.

The Oppo Find X2 sequence worth begins at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 83,400), and its India worth ought to be across the similar vary. However, the Oppo Find X2 was briefly noticed on Amazon India, and the supply code for the web page confirmed a price ticket of Rs. 69,990 earlier than being eliminated. The telephones are mentioned to be 5G prepared.

Vivo X50 sequence

Soon after the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+ sequence launch in China, CEO of Vivo India, Jerome Chen, reveald that the sequence will likely be coming to India quickly. The precise launch date just isn’t identified but, however Vivo ought to tease the arrival of the sequence in the close to future.

Vivo X50 series price starts at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) and goes up to CNY 5,998 (roughly Rs. 63,300) for the most premium Vivo X50 Pro+ model. The Vivo X50 series supports 5G and come with a hole-punch display design. The phones also have multiple cameras at the back. The Vivo X50 Pro + is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, whereas the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro phones use Snapdragon 765G SoC. All Vivo X50 series phones come with in-display fingerprint sensor, 32-megapixel selfie camera, and include up to 256GB of internal storage options.

The Vivo X50 has a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel camera, an 8 –megapixel third sensor, and a 5-megapixel fourth sensor. As for the cameras, the Vivo X50 Pro also has a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel portrait camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel macro camera. Vivo X50 Pro has a gimbal camera system for reducing shake in handheld video footage. Vivo X50 Pro+ on the other hand, has a 50-megapixel main shooter with 1/1.3-inch pixel size, a 32-megapixel secondary sensor, a 13-megapixel third sensor, and another 13-megapixel fourth camera at the back.

Vivo Y50, Vivo Y30

Based on a recent report, the Vivo Y50 and [Vivo Y30 phones are expected to launch in India next week. The Vivo Y50 has already debuted in Cambodia two months ago, whereas the Vivo Y30 was launched in May in Malaysia. The two phones are now reported to launch in the country as soon as next week. There has been no official confirmation regarding the launch of the two phones from Vivo. The Vivo Y50 is tipped to be priced at Rs. 17,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The Vivo Y30, on the other hand, is reported to retail around Rs. 15,000. Launch offers for the Vivo Y50 are expected to include 5 percent cashback on using HDFC and ICICI credit card. Bajaj Finserv should also be offering no-cost EMI options to its customers.

New Poco phone

A new teaser by Xiaomi sub-brand Poco highlights that the company is working on a new phone for the Indian market, and that the new device will launch “quickly”. There is no word on details regarding the upcoming phone, but more information is expected in the coming days. One speculation can be that Poco might launch the Poco F2 Pro that was first launched in Europe earlier in May. The company is also reportedly working on a new phone called Poco M2 Pro that might debut in India.

OnePlus Z/ OnePlus 8 Lite

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently revealed in an interview that the company plans to make an announcement of its new strategy in India soon, followed by bringing its “lower-priced” devices to the market. He didn’t reveal when the new device will be announced, but adds, “All products still remain up to the OnePlus standard… and through this enabling more people to have access to OnePlus products.” Alongside India, OnePlus looks to launch the new ‘low-priced device in Europe and North America. With this new move, OnePlus looks to give tough competition to Xiaomi who enjoys a huge fan base in the Indian market.

When OnePlus started its journey in 2014, the company’s aim was to launch affordable devices with premium specifications and hardware. In recent times, OnePlus has shifted its position from being a producer of affordable smartphones to a leader in the premium market. With this new ‘low-cost’ OnePlus device, the company looks to cater to a wider audience once again. The phone is tipped to be called OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite.

