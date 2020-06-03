Oppo Find X2 series lands in India on June 17

The Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro unveiled again in March will debut in India on June 17. Oppo hasn’t revealed the duo’s Indian pricing and availability but, nevertheless it did affirm that the pair can be offered by Amazon’s native net retailer.

World’s #FastestChargeTechnology meets the #PerfectScreenOf2020 with the all new #OPPOFindX2Series #5G! Are you able to expertise a clean and flawless efficiency? The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming quickly to India on 17th June.

Know extra: https://t.co/chUzY2ya9p pic.twitter.com/Bh3w3Aho9L  OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) June 3, 2020

The Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are each powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, pack 6.7″ 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED shows with in-screen fingerprint readers, and sport 32MP selfie cameras. But that is the place the similarities finish.

The Pro variant comes with a barely bigger battery and the triple digicam setups on the again are additionally totally different.









Oppo Find X2 Pro

The common X2 incorporates a 48MP fundamental digicam joined by a 13MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide models, whereas the X2 Pro sports activities a 48MP major snapper which is accompanied by a 48MP ultrawide module and a 13MP periscope unit. You can head over right here to take a look at the detailed specs of each smartphones.

You also can head this approach to learn our in-depth written evaluation of the Find X2 Pro, and over right here to learn the Find X2 evaluation.

We even have the video opinions of each smartphones hooked up beneath for these brief on time.