Oppo Find X2 Series India Launch Set for June 17, Company Reveals

Oppo Find X2 sequence that was globally unveiled in March is making its technique to the Indian market. The Chinese producer has revealed that the Oppo Find X2 sequence will launch in India on June 17, after teasing the launch final month. The sequence consists of the Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Lite, and the Oppo Find X2 Neo. However, it’s unclear whether or not the corporate will convey all 4 telephones to India or simply the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro that initially launched in March.

Oppo Find X2 sequence launch in India

Oppo India’s Twitter post states that the Oppo Find X2 sequence can be launching in India on June 17. As per the invite despatched to tech publications, the digital occasion will begin at 4pm. The firm will share particulars of the place the occasion can be streamed a bit nearer to the date.

To recall, the Oppo Find X2 was noticed in an Amazon itemizing with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Though the cellphone was “currently unavailable”, the supply code for the web page confirmed a price ticket of ₹ 69,990 earlier than being eliminated.

Oppo Find X2 sequence specs

The Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro launched in March with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 5G help. They function 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,168 pixels) shows with 120Hz refresh fee. The Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro, each have triple rear cameras however in several configurations. The Oppo Find X2 packs a 4,200mAh battery whereas the Oppo Find X2 Pro packs a 4,260mAh battery, however each help 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge quick charging.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite and Oppo Find X2 Neo got here later in April and May respectively. The X2 Lite incorporates a 6.4-inch OLED show with 60Hz refresh fee. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G coupled with 8GB RAM. There are 4 cameras on the again of the Oppo Find X2 Lite and it’s backed by a 4,025mAh battery that helps 30W quick charging. The cellphone is 5G appropriate as nicely.

On the opposite hand, the Oppo Find X2 Neo incorporates a 6.5-inch AMOLED show. It can be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is 5G appropriate as nicely. The cellphone has a quad rear digital camera setup as nicely however in a special configuration. However, it has the identical battery capability and charging tech because the Oppo Find X2 Lite.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium telephones? We interviewed Vivo’s director of brand name technique Nipun Marya to seek out out, and to speak concerning the firm’s technique in India going ahead. We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly know-how podcast, which you’ll be able to subscribe to by way of Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.