Oppo Find X2 Pro’s vegan leather goes through a durability test on video

The Oppo Find X2 Pro is the current phone to undertake the durability test by Zack from Jerryrigeverything as well as it endured structurally-intact, unlike its precursor.

The scrape test of the phone’s Gorilla Glass 6 front is the common “scratches at a level 6 with deeper grooves at a level 7” event, however the back is where it obtains fascinating. The video reveals the vegan leather back panel being lacerated by a razor blade. As you would certainly anticipate the man-made leather does not reject the blade for long.

Here’s the complete video.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro is certainly fairly resilient, which goes well with its IP68 water as well as dirt resistance. Add to that the grade-A specifications sheet as well as you obtain a exceptional total plan. That $1,199/$ 1,277 price is far-fetched, however.