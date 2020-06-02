Oppo Find X2 Pro tops AnTuTu’s performance chart for May

AnTuTu issued its month-to-month rating of the best-performing smartphones and for the primary time, there are three units that cross the 600,000 threshold.

The mightiest cellphone, in accordance with the Chinese benchmark, is the Oppo Find X2 Pro, with a median rating of 604,123, adopted by its non-Pro sibling, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro sits at third. Interestingly sufficient, all Top 10 units are powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset – Kirin 990 5G and Exynos 990 are nowhere to be seen.

The Top 10 is overwhelmed by BBK Electronics manufacturers – solely the Mi 10 Pro and the Redmi Ok30 Pro aren’t from the huge portfolio of the Chinese conglomerate.

The midrange battlefield is a little more various – Oppo is as soon as once more on prime and the one one with a cellphone scoring north of 400,000, due to the vanilla Reno3 5G and its Dimensity 1000L chipset. It is adopted by a quintet of Huawei and Honor telephones, simply to have the streak damaged by the Reno3 Pro 5G.

One attention-grabbing takeaway from the midrange chart is the Kirin 985 and Kirin 820 are performing equally effectively within the AnTuTu take a look at.

