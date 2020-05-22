Oppo Find X2 Pro to arrive in Green Leather option

The Oppo Find X2 Pro was at first introduced with 2 shade choices – Orange Vegan Leather as well as CeramicBlack Then, a 3rd option showed up – Gray VeganLeather According to Chinese resources, the appeal of synthetic leather is so massive in China, Oppo will certainly release a brand-new shade following week – it is called Green Vegan Leather.

The phone will certainly arrive with 12/256 GB memory, also if there are Oppo Find X2 Pro variations with dual the storage space. The cost in China today is CNY6,999 ($980/ $900) as well as there is a little opportunity it will certainly transform for the Green shade; also the resource asserts it will certainly continue to be the exact same.

Such a cost for an Oppo mobile phone certain is a great deal, yet in return, you obtain a QHD+ display, 120 Hz freshen price, 2 48 MP cams, a 13 MP periscope telephoto webcam with 5x optical zoom, PDAF, Laser AF, as well as OIS. There is likewise a 4,260 mAh battery with 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 billing, a finger print scanner under the OLED as well as the most recent Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Source (in Chinese)|Via