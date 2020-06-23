Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Android 11 Beta 1 Update Now Available for Download: How to Install

Oppo Find X2 Pro and Oppo Find X2 are the 2 newest telephones to get the brand new Android 11 beta 1 replace. This comes simply days after the sequence was launched in India. The firm had earlier introduced availability of Android 11 beta for the 2 telephones, and it has adopted by on its promise now. This beta replace is supposed solely for builders and superior customers, and individuals who use these telephones as every day drivers will not be advisable to obtain the replace.

The firm took to the ColorOS forums to announce the Android 11 obtain hyperlink availability for the Oppo Find X2 Pro and Oppo Find X2 telephones. Oppo notes that the Android 11 beta 1 works solely for mannequin numbers CPH2023 and CPH2025. Other fashions will not be supported, and due to this fact builders are cautioned to examine this element earlier than starting the flashing course of.

Oppo clarifies that the most recent Android 11 Preview model is predicated on Android 11 Beta 1, however adopts the UI design model of ColorOS 7.2. As chances are you’ll already know, the flashing course of will delete your whole information, so it is suggested to again up all information earlier than starting. Also, guarantee that you’re thorough with the method of set up, or else you may threat bricking your Oppo Find X2 sequence telephones.

The obtain hyperlinks for Android 11 beta 1 for Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro are listed beneath:

Oppo Find X2 (CPH2023)

Oppo Find X2 Pro (CPH2025)

Before you start the set up course of, Oppo has confirmed some identified points with this beta replace. There are some points with video calling whereby calls do not undergo or the picture just isn’t displayed in some circumstances. The cellphone can also be unable to detect a simulated four-pole earphone jack generally, and audio will play by the speaker in these circumstances. The replace brings charging points with a CDP charger and a few Google apps have been noticed to not run usually both.

Therefore, we really feel the significance to reiterate that the Android 11 beta 1 replace is simply meant for builders.

How to flash Android 11 beta 1 on Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro:

Download the firmware bundle, and duplicate the bundle to the basis listing of your cellphone storage. Power off the Oppo Find X2/ Pro > Press and maintain the facility button and the amount down button to enter Recovery mode. In Recovery mode, carry out the operations in accordance to on-screen prompts, choose Install from storage, discover the improve firmware bundle, and faucet Install. During the improve course of, don’t carry out any operation in your cellphone. After the improve completes, a message will probably be displayed, indicating that the set up is profitable. Then restart your cellphone. After the restart, your cellphone ought to run on Oppo Android 11 preview model for builders.

For all those that aren’t comfy on Android 11 beta 1, they’ll select to roll again to ColorOS 7. The obtain hyperlinks for each the telephones have been made obtainable as nicely.

Find X2 (CPH2023)

Find X2 Pro (CPH2025)

How to roll again to ColorOS 7 for Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro:

Download the Android 10 firmware bundle and duplicate it to your cellphone storage. Find the agency bundle in File Manager and faucet it. You will probably be alerted of knowledge loss. Tap Next. You will then be prompted to again up information. Tap Next. Finally, verify the rollback. You want to restart your cellphone after the rollback. You also can flip to native Service Center in the event you face any problem when rolling again.

