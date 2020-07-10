Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition makes its way to India

Four months after its official debut, the Lamborghini Edition of the Oppo Find X2 Pro is here in India. The phone features identical specs to the X2 Pro but comes with an exclusive design inspired by the Aventador SVJ Roadster and a limited edition box filled up with extra goodies. These add a car charger, TWS earbuds, case, an everyday charger and cable all branded with the signature yellow bull logo.

Oppo didn’t announce pricing and availability for the device but given its $1,900 price tag in China, we’re not expecting anything below that for the Indian market.

Running through the specs, we have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 chipset and 4,260 mAh battery with 65W wire fast charging. The right back houses the 48MP main cam along with the 13MP periscope sensor with 5x optical zoom and a 48MP ultrawide shooter. The phone can be chosen in a single 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration.

