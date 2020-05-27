Oppo Find X2 Pro gets a Green vegan leather option

The Oppo Find X2 Pro goes inexperienced we imply that actually as the corporate has began taking pre-orders for a Green vegan leather option, which is able to turn into accessible in China on June 1. You can discover it on JD, Tmall in addition to Oppos official online store.
Green vegan leather option for the Oppo Find X2 Pro now accessible for pre-order
Originally, the cellphone got here in with just one vegan leather option Orange. We discovered it to be fairly life like, though its product of polyurethane (no precise leather is concerned). And it’s lighter than the ceramic model, which we additionally appreciated, however orange isnt for everybody.
Oppo Find X2 Pro in Green vegan leather
Oppo did launch a Gray vegan leather option in late March, nonetheless thats nonetheless not accessible in Europe. Only the Black ceramic and Orange leather are could be discovered, so the Green could take its candy time attending to the Old Continent as effectively.
Here are the Orange and Gray vegan leathers for comparability:
Oppo Find X2 Pro different vegan leather choices: Orange Gray
And, lastly, a brief promo video for the brand new colour:
Note that for now Green leather is paired solely with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage, a combo that prices CNY 7,000. The Orange one can also be accessible with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage for CNY 5,500.