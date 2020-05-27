Oppo Find X2 Pro gets a Green vegan leather option

The Oppo Find X2 Pro goes inexperienced  we imply that actually as the corporate has began taking pre-orders for a Green vegan leather option, which is able to turn into accessible in China on June 1. You can discover it on JD, Tmall in addition to Oppos official online store.







Originally, the cellphone got here in with just one vegan leather option  Orange. We discovered it to be fairly life like, though its product of polyurethane (no precise leather is concerned). And it’s lighter than the ceramic model, which we additionally appreciated, however orange isnt for everybody.













Oppo did launch a Gray vegan leather option in late March, nonetheless thats nonetheless not accessible in Europe. Only the Black ceramic and Orange leather are could be discovered, so the Green could take its candy time attending to the Old Continent as effectively.

And, lastly, a brief promo video for the brand new colour:





Note that for now Green leather is paired solely with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage, a combo that prices CNY 7,000. The Orange one can also be accessible with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage for CNY 5,500.

Source (in Chinese) | Via