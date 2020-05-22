Oppo Find X2 Price in India Tipped via Amazon India Listing Ahead of Launch

Oppo Find X2 was listed on Amazon India earlier at this time forward of its India launch, nonetheless, Amazon has since eliminated the itemizing. Oppo had earlier teased on Twitter that it plans to launch Find X2 sequence in the nation quickly. So, whereas the itemizing wasn’t a whole shock, it definitely appears unintended on Amazon’s half. There continues to be no phrase on a particular launch date. Additionally, the supply code of the itemizing webpage steered a price ticket which may become a placeholder.

The Amazon India listing for Oppo Find X2 12GB + 256GB mannequin confirmed the cellphone as “currently unavailable” with no point out of a launch date. It additionally listed a number of specs of this upcoming 5G cellphone. The Amazon itemizing has now been eliminated.

Oppo Find X2 value in India (anticipated)

As talked about, Oppo Find X2 alleged pricing was current in the supply code of the itemizing web page – Rs. 69,990. It is unclear proper now if that is the ultimate pricing of the cellphone or only a placeholder. The pricing was first spotted by FoneArena.

To recall, Oppo retails Find X2 at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 82,700) in Europe for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The cellphone was launched in Black (Ceramic) and Ocean (Glass) color variants. The one listed on Amazon was the previous shade.

Oppo Find X2 specs

Oppo Find X2 comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision show with as much as 120Hz refresh charge. The cellphone additionally has the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 safety. It runs ColorOS 7.1, primarily based on Android 10 and is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM.

Find X2 packs a triple rear digital camera setup, comprising of a 48-megapixel major digital camera, a 12-megapixel secondary shooter, and a 3rd 13-megapixel shooter. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel snapper. Oppo Find X2 packs 4,200mAh battery with assist for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge. For connectivity, you get 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

