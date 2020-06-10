Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are getting the Android 11 beta this month

Earlier today Google released the first public beta of the upcoming Android 11, which can be currently only available for Pixels starting with the second-generation.

However, soon other devices, not produced by Google, can join in the fun. Oppo couldn’t wait and has recently announced that its latest flagship duo, the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, will soon be among the first smartphones (that are not Pixels) to obtain a taste of the new beta OS release.

Oppo will make an Android 11 beta build available for the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro sometime before the end of the month. Obviously, as this will be the first beta, you shouldn’t are expectant of a lot of polish – or, if we go by previous years, a smooth installation process. If you want items to be easy, you need to have a Pixel, and then all you’ve got to do is enroll it into the beta at this address, then you’ll receive the new pc software as an update. For other manufacturers, by hand flashing is going to be involved.

