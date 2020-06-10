Oppo F9 and F9 Pro get ColorOS 7 with Android 10

As expected Oppo brought ColorOS 7 to its F9/F9 Pro mid-ranger, giving it its second major OS update.

The new firmware brings a visual overhaul, system optimizations and lots of changes to the camera alongside the typical Android 10 goodies. As usual, the update will observe a staged rollout with gradual expansion to more regions.

According to the previously released update roadmap, the Oppo A5 (2020) and Oppo A9 (2020) are next in line for the update this month. Were also expecting the Oppo F15 and R15 Pro to receive ColorOS 7 the following month.

