Oppo F7 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 With June 2020 Security Patch in India

Oppo F7 has began receiving Android 10-based ColorOS 7 system replace together with June 2020 safety patch. The system replace is accessible to Oppo F7 customers in India, and it brings new options resembling Dark Mode, Focus Mode, and extra. The ColorOS 7 replace additionally optimises gestures for panorama mode and digital camera consumer interface for higher consumer expertise. Oppo F7 is additional anticipated to obtain Wi-Fi calling (or VoWiFi) characteristic in India in the approaching days. The smartphone was launched in 2018 with Android 8 Oreo-based ColorOS 5 and, acquired the ColorOS 6 in July final 12 months.

According to the changelog shared on Oppo community page, the ColorOS 7 replace comes with the construct quantity CPH1819EX_11.C.12_1120_202002071659. Oppo F7 customers who’re on the “trial version” will not must replace the system twice because the working system they’re utilizing is basically the “official version,” Oppo notes in the changelog.

Oppo has added that Oppo F7 customers in Algeria, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Malaysia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, Sri Lanka Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam are additionally eligible for the Android 10-based system replace.

Users shall be robotically notified concerning the over-the-air (OTA) replace; nevertheless, they will examine its availability by heading to Settings > Software Updates. They can even get the ColorOS 7 replace by choosing Trial Version in the Settings menu.

Hey Ajay, we’re comfortable to announce that the ColorOS 7 secure model for OPPO F7 has been launched. Kindly examine the software program replace part for a similar. Thank you! — OPPO Customer Care (at 🏡) (@OPPOCareIN) June 25, 2020

New Features in ColorOS 7

Along with the June 2020 Android safety patch, Oppo F7 customers are getting a brand new borderless design, new fonts, optimised gestures, new stay and static wallpapers, enhanced digital camera UI, and enhanced Wi-Fi safety. Other options embrace Dark Mode, Focus Mode, floating window, customisable app icons on the Home display screen, new screenshot settings, and a brand new Soloop Video Editor app. Additionally, Oppo Share now helps sharing recordsdata with Vivo and Xiaomi smartphones.

Oppo had launched a roadmap earlier this month, highlighting the Oppo smartphones eligible for Wi-Fi calling (or VoWiFi) characteristic in India. The listing additionally consists of Oppo F7, and the replace will seemingly attain the smartphone in the approaching days.

