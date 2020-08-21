Oppo F17 series design revealed in latest official video, has total six cameras in tow

Yesterday Oppo revealed that it will quickly bring the F17 Pro toIndia The business is promoting it as the “sleekest phone of 2020” given that it is 7.64 mm thin and weighs 164 grams. Oppo hasn’t revealed the whole specifications sheet of the F17 Pro yet, however today it shared a brief clip, which not just verifies the presence of the F17 however likewise exposes the F17 lineup’s design.

The video exposes that the Oppo F17 lineup will load a screen with a pill-shaped hole in the top-left corner for 2cameras And as we hypothesized, the back is house to 4 cameras organized in a square development, with the LED flash on the best side.

The clip likewise verifies that the F17 series will be offered in six colors, however it offers no hint about which one’s the vanilla F17 and which one’s the Pro variation. However, the video’s title and description just point out the F17 Pro, so it’s most likely the Pro variation we are taking a look at.

Upon closer assessment, you can likewise observe the 3.5 mm earphone jack at the bottom on the left side of the USB port. We likewise see no finger print reader on the phone’s back or on the power crucial situated on the right frame, implying it’s most likely put under the display screen like the Oppo F15. You can enjoy the video listed below.

Specifications of the Oppo F17 and F17 …