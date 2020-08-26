Oppo F17 Pro officially arriving on September 2

Oppo set up a main teaser page for the F17 Pro upcoming midranger previously today. Today, the business upgraded it with the main launch date, which will remain in 7 days – September 2 at 19:00 IST. The phone will include 4 shooters, lined up on a square plate.

The 7.48 mm thin body with an overall weight of 164 grams looks outstanding, particularly when you discover the diagonal of the screen is a 6.43″ Super AMOLED and Oppo handled to pack a battery with VOOC 4.0 assistance for 30W quickly charging.

In other specifications, the primary shooter on the back will have a 48MP sensing unit, the one on the front will do 16MP stills. Oppo F17 Pro will get here in a minimum of 6 various paint tasks and will have a beginning cost listed below INR25,000 – that’s $335 or EUR280.

Source