Oppo F17 Pro might launch as A93 outside India

Oppo revealed the F17 and F17 Pro a couple of days back inIndia The latter will go on sale in the nation beginning September 7 for INR22,990 ($ 315/EUR265), and while there’s no word on when it will be offered in other markets, it appears Oppo will present the F17 Pro as A93 outside India, as reputable leakster Evan Blass shared a number of pictures of the F17 Pro on Twitter with the caption “Oppo A93”.

Image of the Oppo F17 Pro shown the caption “Oppo A93” by Evan Blass

The Oppo F17 Pro is powered by the Helio P95 SoC that’s coupled with 8GB RAM. It runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 out of package and has 128GB of expandable storage.

The F17 Pro is constructed around 6.43″ FullHD+ Super AMOLED display and is touted as the ” sleekest phone of 2020″ by Oppo given that it is just 7.48 mm thin.

For photography, the Oppo F17 Pro includes an overall of 6 video cameras – 2 on the front (16MP broad + 2MP depth) and 4 at the back (48MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 2x 2MP depth).

Fueling the whole plan is a 4,015 mAh battery that charges through a USB-C port at up 30W. You can head in this manner to read our Oppo F17 Pro hands-on evaluation to understand more about it.

Source