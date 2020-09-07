Oppo F17 Pro is now available for purchase

The Oppo F17 Pro unveiled last week is now available for purchase in India. It comes in a single 8GB/128GB memory configuration and is priced at INR22,990 ($315/€265). You can buy one in Matte Black, Magic Blue or Metallic White colors from Amazon.in or offline retail stores across the country.

The F17 Pro is also available for purchase through Flipkart, but the Magic Blue model is unavailable on the e-commerce website at the time of writing this.

The Oppo F17 Pro has a Helio P95 SoC at the helm and runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 out of the box. It is 7.48mm thin and packs a 6.43″ FullHD+ Super AMOLED display that has a dual camera setup (16MP+2MP) in the upper-left corner, and a fingerprint scanner underneath.

Around the back, you get a quad-camera setup, which is a combination of a 48MP primary, 8MP ultrawide and two 2MP depth sensors. The smartphone packs a 4,015 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

You can read our Oppo F17 Pro hands-on review to learn more about it.