Oppo F17 Pro hands-on review

Introduction

At the start of this year, Oppo launched the F15 however without a Pro variation. The phone passed mainly undetected. Skipping the F16 name, the F17- series are here in 2 variations – Pro and non-Pro We got the F17 Pro for this hands-on review and if the rates is right, it may have an intense future.

The F17 Pro uses a weird mix of a chipset coming from the lower-end spectrum of the mid-range section, the Helio P95, while likewise boasting a Super AMOLED screen with dual-punch hole style. Other standout functions consist of 30W VOOC 4.0 quick charging, an uncommon quad-camera setup and incredibly thin chassis.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications