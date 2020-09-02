Oppo F17 Pro hands-on review

Introduction
At the start of this year, Oppo launched the F15 however without a Pro variation. The phone passed mainly undetected. Skipping the F16 name, the F17- series are here in 2 variations – Pro and non-Pro We got the F17 Pro for this hands-on review and if the rates is right, it may have an intense future.
The F17 Pro uses a weird mix of a chipset coming from the lower-end spectrum of the mid-range section, the Helio P95, while likewise boasting a Super AMOLED screen with dual-punch hole style. Other standout functions consist of 30W VOOC 4.0 quick charging, an uncommon quad-camera setup and incredibly thin chassis.
Oppo F17 Pro specifications
- Body: 160.1 x 73.8 x 7.48 mm, 164g; Front glass, plastic body
- Screen: 6.43″ Super AMOLED, FHD+ (1080 x 2400px) resolution
- Camera: Primary: 48MP Quad-Bayer, f/1.8 aperture, 0.8 µm pixel size, 1/1.2″ sensor size; Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.2 aperture, 1/4″ sensing unit size; Depth sensing units: 2x 2MP mono sensing unit, f/2.4 aperture
- Front cam: Main: 16MP f/2.4 aperture; Depth sensing unit: 2MP f/2.4
- Chipset: Mediatek Helio P95 (12nm): Octa- core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex- A75 & 6x 2.0 GHz Cortex- A55), PowerVR GM9446 GPU
- Memory: 8GB/128GB, expandable by means of microSD card
- OS: Android 10, Realme UI
- Battery: 4,000 mAh, 30W VOOC 4.0 quick charging
- Misc: Under- screen …