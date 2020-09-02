Oppo F17 and F17 Pro unveiled with quad cams, 30W charging

What a distinction a couple of months make– the Oppo F15 can be found in January, however the intro of 2 F17 designs make it feel much older than that. The 2 brand-new phones are thinner, much faster and much better geared up. Like previous F-series phones they accommodate the more youthful crowds.

Both F17 phones determine a hair under 7.5 mm thick and weigh simply over 160g. The designers thoroughly chose the curvature of the sides and backs to make the phones comfy to hold (thin phones can go into your palm).

Also, both are powered by 4,000 mAh batteries with the upgraded VOOC 4.0, which while still peaking at 30W goes from 0 to 100% charge much faster. If you’re stressed over battery destruction, then AI Night Charging will assist you sleep much better– it leaves the last 80-100% charge for the 90 minute window prior to you get up, carefully drip-charging the battery.

Oppo understands its audience and provides the essential metrics. On the F17 Pro, a 5 minute charge gets you 2 hours of YouTube playback. Or an hour of TikTok. Or 36 minutes of PUBG video gaming. If you’re client, VOOC 4.0 can completely charge the battery in 53 minutes.

Speaking of video gaming, the Oppo F17 Pro is geared up with a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset whose GPU has actually been enhanced for low-latency, lag-free rendering along with HDR images and sharp textures. The chipset is …