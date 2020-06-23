Oppo F15 Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Oppo has kicked off the newest year with the launch of the Oppo F15 — its successor to the Oppo F11. Whether or perhaps not we’ll get an F15 Pro is yet to be seen, but also for now, the F15 offers some necessary updates such as for example an in-display fingerprint sensor, quad rear cameras, a slim profile, and a fresh gradient finish for the trunk.

Priced at Rs. 19,990 for the sole 8GB RAM configuration, the Oppo F15 increases against phones such as the Realme X2 (Review) and Redmi K20 (Review), both that are power-packed devices and extremely good all-rounders for what they cost. Does the Oppo F15 pack enough features to be worthwhile considering at this price? Let’s take a glance.

Oppo F15 design

The new packaging for the Oppo F15 looks nice, and in the box you will find a silicone case, SIM eject tool, Type-C cable, 20W power adapter and a headset. We have the ‘Unicorn White’ colour trim of the F15, which looks eye-catching. The gradient finish at the back transitions from white at the top to hints of aqua blue and lilac towards underneath. This is just a still a laminated straight back panel though, not glass, but this colour should help hide fingerprints a lot better than the ‘Lightning Black’ trim. What immediately grabbed our attention when we found this phone was how slim and light it’s. At 7.9mm thick and weighing 172g, it’s quite comfortable to carry around.

The Oppo F15 is just a tall phone though, because of the 20:9 aspect ratio of the 6.4-inch display. You get an AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) resolution and Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5. The display gets acceptably bright and is legible even under sunlight. The colours are good therefore is the sharpness of icons and text. There’s a prominent notch on the top for the selfie camera, and a visible chin at the bottom.

The Oppo F15 gets a fresh eye-catching colour

The glossy sides make the Oppo F15 a little slippery. The power and volume buttons are positioned conveniently on the sides. At underneath, there is a headphone socket, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. This phone features a triple card slot for just two Nano-SIMs and a microSD card. The back panel curves somewhat on the sides for better ergonomics. The quad camera module on a corner protrudes slightly but not around on other phones including the Realme X2. We likewise have the Oppo logo, placed vertically in the bottom left corner.

Overall, the Oppo F15 manages to look premium, at least in this colour. We might have liked more premium materials at this price though, such as for instance a glass straight back. It’s also fairly slim and light for a phone with such a large display, which can be something we don’t see too often.

Oppo F15 specifications and software

Oppo’s choice of the SoC in the F15 is a small letdown. The MediaTek Helio P70 SoC was also used in the F11 series last year. While the chip itself offers decent performance, it’s at the level we might now on average expect of phones nearer to the Rs. 10,000 mark (such as the Realme 3). The Oppo F15 definitely feels underpowered, given that the Realme X2 and Redmi K20 offer Qualcomm’s superior Snapdragon 730 series SoCs at the same price.

The Oppo F15 is just available in one configuration, which can be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The latter uses the UFS 2.1 standard, which can be good. Other features include dual 4G with VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, Widevine L1 certification, GPS, and the usual suite of sensors. There’s no FM radio in this phone. You also get a 4,000mAh battery with Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.

The Oppo F15 features a triple card tray for just two Nano-SIM cards and a microSD card

Oppo only recently began trial runs of ColorOS 7 for some of its phones, so for the time being, we have to get by with ColorOS 6.1.2 on the Oppo F15, which can be still predicated on Android 9 Pie. The look and feel of the interface is similar to what we’ve seen on recent Realme offerings, since they share the same OS. There are some minor differences, including the absence of a system-wide dark mode.

Our unit had the January 2020 security patch, alongside features such as for example Google’s Digital Wellbeing, a lot of shortcuts and gestures, and lots of preinstalled apps. Most of the third-party apps could be uninstalled if you prefer. There’s not just a lot that’s new to discuss here, and you will read exactly about ColorOS within our recent reviews of the Oppo A9 (2020) (Review) or the Realme 5i (Review).

Oppo F15 performance and battery life

We used the Oppo F15 as our primary device for a couple days, and the experience was pretty good. It’s not the simplest phone to suit into a pants pocket, but apart from that, we liked its lightness which made it effortless to use. You can enable one-handed mode through a toggle switch in the notification shade, but sadly, there is no gesture to trigger it. The phone didn’t overheat when using the cameras extensively and even playing games, which can be good.

Games ran fairly well too. PUBG Mobile defaulted to the ‘Medium’ graphics preset and gameplay was smooth. There’s also Oppo’s Game Assistant, which can be accessed within a game and offers options to block notifications, etc. Other stressful titles such as for example Asphalt 9: Legends also ran well, albeit at slightly paid down graphics quality.

The Oppo F15 offers decent performance, but also for the price, it feels somewhat underpowered

The Oppo F15 placed on a good show in benchmarks too. AnTuTu returned 194,983 points, while GFXbench’s T-Rex test gave us 36fps. While these numbers are decent, this phone is well behind better models powered by the Snapdragon 730 or 730G, such as the Redmi K20 and Realme X2 respectively.

The Oppo F15’s fingerprint and face recognition systems work nicely too. Authentication is quick and face unlock even works well in dimly lit places. The phone holds up well for media playback aswell. Full-HD videos look sharp, with punchy colours, and the viewing angles can be wide. The mono speaker gets fairly loud but is without bass.

Battery life is pretty solid. The Oppo F15 ran for 14 hours and 48 minutes in our HD video battery loop test, which is a good time. With regular use, we always managed to make use of this phone for over a complete day, despite lots of gaming and camera usage. The F15 charges pretty quickly too. We were able to have the battery as much as 47 per cent in half one hour, and about 88 per cent in an hour. It took about 20 minutes more after that to completely charge it.

Oppo F15 cameras

Compared to the Oppo F11, the F15 gets a much-needed camera upgrade. There’s a 48-megapixel primary sensor having an f/1.7 aperture; an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera that doubles up as the macro camera; a 2-megapixel depth sensor; and lastly a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. In the leading, we have a 16-megapixel selfie camera having an f/2.0 aperture.

The camera app is similar to what we’ve seen on recent Oppo and Realme devices, albeit with a few missing features. The primary camera shoots oversampled 12-megapixel stills by default but there’s no choice to shoot at the full 48-megapixel resolution. Other features such as for example super-steady video and the capacity to use Night mode for the selfie camera may also be absent.

Landscape shot taken with the Oppo F15 (tap for full-sized image)

An wide-angle shot taken with the Oppo F15 (tap for full-sized image)

A macro shot taken with the Oppo F15 (tap for full-sized image)

In daylight, the main sensor captures fairly detailed landscape shots. Colours are vivid, detail is good, and there’s little to no noise in darker areas. The HDR effect might have been better occasionally but over all, it’s not bad. The wide-angle camera has autofocus, so stills taken with this sensor have good detail — just not as effective as what’s possible with the key sensor. Close-ups are sharp and step-by-step too, and when you get really close to your subject with the wide-angle camera, you can get good macros. We like this implementation better than having a dedicated camera for macro photos.

Portrait mode worked decently well with human subjects and you will adjust the amount of blur before taking the shot. Edge detection was decent and image quality was good, when shooting under good light.

In low light, we found image quality in landscape shots to be always a little lacking. Details were weaker and there was visible noise in the darker regions. The ‘Night’ mode helps brighten up scenes but the details didn’t improve much. Shooting with the wide-angle camera at night, we got comparatively darker pictures with poorer details and colours. Close-ups fared somewhat better, with decent detail and not a lot of visible noise.

Low-light landscape shot taken with the Oppo F15 (tap for full-sized image)

Low-light close-up shot taken with the Oppo F15 (tap for full-sized image)

Low-light selfie sample taken with the Oppo F15 (tap for full-sized image)

The selfie camera manages some pretty good-looking stills in daylight. Skin textures are smoothened somewhat but HDR works well and colours are well represented. With good amounts of artificial light around, we got pleasing enough selfies even at night. Portrait mode does not work properly too well with the leading camera, regrettably, whether it’s day or night.

The Oppo F15 can just only shoot at up to 1080p resolution and never 4K, which most of its competitors support. Video quality is slightly above average and there is certainly stabilisation when shooting utilising the primary camera. With the wide-angle camera, videos are not stabilised. In low-light, video quality was noticeably worse with poor details and a persistent shimmer in the footage even with slight movement. You can shoot at as much as 1080p utilising the selfie camera too, but without any stabilisation.

The camera app feels familiar, and in the viewfinder, you will find shortcuts for 2x and 5x digital zoom. The app even offers Oppo’s ‘Dazzle Color’ toggle which boosts the saturation level of photos. Other shooting modes include Timelapse, Panorama, Slow-motion, AR stickers, and Expert. There’s a shortcut to activate Google Lens too.

Verdict

The new Oppo F15 is just a good-looking smartphone, and a reasonably decent upgrade over the Oppo F11. However, the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment has changed a great deal compared to this past year, which is why the F15 feels underpowered when compared with its main rivals — the Realme X2 (Review) and the Redmi K20 (Review). The new camera setup is just a nice upgrade, but over all image and video quality are not quite up to the mark.

What this phone does have opting for it are its slimness, low weight, and good display. However, priced at Rs. 19,990, we think you’d be better off with either the Realme X2 or the Redmi K20 —both that offer far better performance, more premium construction, and more modern designs.