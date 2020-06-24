Oppo F15 Blazing Blue Colour Variant Teased, May Launch Next Week

Oppo F15 gets a new colour option in India, over five months after its launch in two colours – Lightning Black and Unicorn White. The new Blazing Blue colour variant of Oppo F15 has been teased by the company in a promotional vid on its YouTube channel. The same variant has additionally popped on retailer Croma’s website prior to the official announcement and the listing shows the new variant as rented out already right now.

Being a new colour option, the Blazing Blue edition of Oppo F15 will just don new hue but everything else will stay same as the previously launched variants of the phone, something which Croma listing also confirmed.

Oppo F15 price in India

Oppo F15 price in India is defined at Rs. 21,990 and it is available in a single 8GB + 128GB storage option. With the Blazing Blue, the phone will soon have a total of three colour options. The phone exists via all major e-retailers as well as offline stores in the united kingdom. To recall, Oppo F15 was launched in the united kingdom in January this year with a price tag of Rs 19,990, and continued sale just two days before the Republic Day. The company had increased the buying price of the phone following the GST rate revision.

The Croma report on Oppo F15 Blazing Blue edition was spotted by 91Mobiles that claims the business would reduce steadily the phone’s price to Rs. 18,990 with the launch of the new colour and we could expect an announcement in a few days. The Croma listing, however, suggests a pricing of Rs. 19,990.

Oppo F15 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F15 runs on ColorOS 6.1.2, based on Android 9 Pie, and comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and includes in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 (MT6771V) SoC, paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The smartphone also has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter by having an f/1.79 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 119 degrees. There will also be two 2-megapixel sensors for capturing portrait and monochrome shots, with f/2.4 lenses.

Other specifications of the phone add a 16-megapixel selfie camera and 4,000mAh battery that supports their proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

