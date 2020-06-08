Oppo Enco W51 True Wireless Earphones Launched

Oppo Enco W51 ANC True Wireless Earphones have been launched in China. The new Enco W51 was unmasked in China alongside the Oppo Reno 4. The Oppo Enco series has multiple earphones out that the Oppo Enco Free and the Enco W31 are True Wireless earphones. Now the Enco W51 is an area of the same series. The Enco W51 has 7mm drivers and has support for Bluetooth 5.0 and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Enco W51 price

The new Enco W51 True Wireless earphones were launched in China for CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,350). These earphones will carry on sale on 9th July but pre-orders have begun starting June 12. These True Wireless Earphones can be purchased in three colour options Velvet White, Azure and Feather Black.

Enco W51 specifications

Oppo W51 earphones have 7mm drivers with a frequency response vary from 20Hz – 20kHz. These earphones utilize the new Bluetooth low-latency dual-pass which helps reduce latency. Oppo claims that these earphones have a low-latency of 94ms for both ears and 47ms for an individual ear. The company can be advertising a 35dB decrease in noise using two microphones. For calls, they uses three microphones for noise reduction. According to Oppo, there are 6 mics per earbud.

Oppo claims why these earphones can provide 24 hours of total battery life. The earphones offer 4 hours of playback on a single charge, the full time drops to 3.5 hours if you are using Active Noise Cancellation. The earphones have a 25mAh battery each while the case has a 480mAh battery. The case has a USB Type-C port for charging and will be charged wirelessly aswell. Each earbud measures 4.6g in weight whilst the case of the Oppo W51 measures 55.5g.

