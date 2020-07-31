Oppo demoes its 125W flash charger, achieves 0-41% charge in 5 minutes

Oppo made a live presentation of its 125 W flash charge system. The phone utilized in the demonstration has a 4,000 mAh battery and the brand-new quick charger brought it approximately from 0% to 41% in 5 minutes, a complete charge took 20minutes Compare that to the 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 from in 2015, which would require 30 minutes to charge the exact same battery.

As you have actually most likely observed, the brand-new system isn’t two times as quick regardless of having two times the leading power throughput. This is since the charging speeds reduce as the battery fills in order to avoid heat build-up and safeguard the battery.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AH599 Wcl9mw

Speaking of defense, Oppo has actually increased the variety of temperature level sensing units from 4 on SV2.0 to 10 for flash charge phones. They make sure that the battery never ever surpasses 40 ° C. Also, the brand-new power bricks utilize 128- bit file encryption to avoid hackers from flashing brand-new firmware on the charger, which might trigger it to end up being risky.

The 125 W charger puts out 20 V at 6.25 A, which is transformed to 10 V 12.5 A inside the phone by means of 3 charge pumps (which boast 98% effectiveness). The battery itself can charge at almost double the current of the previous generation– from 6.5 A to 12.5 A.

The 125 W Oppo flash charger

That’s a C-rate of 6, which recommends that in theory the battery can be completely charged in 1/6th of an hour, simply 10minutes In truth, it takes two times as long as the charge speed is decreased towards completion.

After the live demonstration of the brand-new 125 W system, Oppo revealed that the battery chargers have actually gotten in mass production. This indicates that the very first phones to support them will be revealed quickly also.

Source 1|Source 2 (in Chinese)|Via