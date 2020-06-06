Oppo confirms a smart TV is on the roadmap as it celebrates 1 year of 5G in China

Oppo has been rumored to be developing a smart TV at the least since Christmas and we’ve got some concrete proof of those plans. On its official Weibo page, the company published an infographic celebrating 1 year of commercial 5G efforts in China. We thought that it was 1 November last year when that kicked off, but Oppo may have something different in mind and even to ensure that little discrepancy is beside the point.

Down at the very bottom of the rather long image, there is a stylized depiction of a TV in a grid of pictured existing products.













Oppo infographic chopped into easier digestible pieces, TV in last image

Sister company Realme recently released a couple of smart TVs in India powered by Android TV and featuring Google Assistant. Priced very competitively, they may be a soak test before Oppo’s own foray in to the field.

Oppo unveiled a set of truly wireless earphones, the Enco W51 the other day. Alongside them, the Oppo Band made a debut as well. Both of they are featured there in the infographic next to the TV’s placeholder, but the TV it self is yet to make an appearance.

Meanwhile, Nokia of all organizations launched a smart TV as well, two days ago too. Apparently, smartphone companies can’t afford to not be making TVs anymore.

Source