Oppo China President Confirms Plans on Making Its Own Smartphone Processors: Report

Oppo is planning on developing its processors because of its smartphones, according to a new report. Liu Bo, president of Oppo China, confirmed that the smartphone manufacturer plans on making its own SoCs to make them a “crucial driving force” for the business’s future growth. While that he did not share a timeline for the processors, this development comes reaffirms the business’s plans of creating its own smartphone processors. To recall, the organization reportedly announced its “Mariana Plan” for self-developed chips back February.

As per a report by Caixin, Liu Bo said, “We have to tackle the chip technology and make the technology the crucial driving force for our future growth.” Bo added that Oppo will begin working with key suppliers so that you can develop its smartphone processors. The report added that Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung are Oppo’s main partners with regards to SoCs.

Smartphone manufacturers hope to become self-reliant when it comes to mobile processors even though tailor made chipsets could cost more than the typical processors from the likes of Qualcomm and MediaTek, the report further states.

In February, it was reported that Oppo had hired several chip engineers and high-level executives from MediaTek and the Tsinghua Ungroup-owned Spreadtrum Communications to work on its custom made smartphone processors. It was also said a trademark filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) suggested the initial proprietary chip by the Chinese company would be called the Oppo M1.

Oppo is getting to the smartphone processor game which has the likes of Samsung and Huawei as already established players. Samsung has its own Exynos line of processors while Huawei has its HiSilicon Kirin range. Notably, Xiaomi also attempted to enter into this space with its Surge S1 SoC, however, the chip only made its way to the Mi 5c that was exclusive to China.

