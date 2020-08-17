Oppo brings Reno4 Pro 5G Artist Limited Edition in collaboration with James Jean

Oppo revealed the Reno4 Pro 5G in China back in June in no less than 5 various colors. Now, another alternative is up for sale, however it is a bit more unique – it is developed by the world-famous visual artist James Jean and is called Reno4 Pro 5G Artist Limited Edition.

The brand-new version comes with a gorgeous illustration on the back and 2 brand-new UI styles to match the appearances of the phone.

The task is called SoleLuna (Sun and Moon in Latin) and portrays “a summer carnival of dreams, an escape into a prismatic realm of adventure and discovery”, as James Jean put it in his Twitter.

The phone has a SoleLuna logo design on the back along with some illustrations of wonderful animals, illustrated through the artist’s creativity.











Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G Artist Limited Edition discount images

On the inside it is practically the exact same phone – Snapdragon 765G, 4 video cameras and 4,000 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging. The UI is Color OS 7.2, which is special for the Reno4 5G phones in the meantime.

Another aspect of exclusivity is that this phone and its 2 tailored styles will be offered just in China – the only nation where the Reno4 Pro 5G is presently readily available.

