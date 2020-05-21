Oppo Ace2 will get an Evangelion-inspired limited edition

The Oppo Ace2 went on sale in China in late April, initially out there in three colours. Now Ice Universe has revealed an Evangelion Limited Edition of the telephone with some stunning minimalist decals on the again.

The NERV emblem is lifted straight from the present, you may dig by the Fandom wiki for extra particulars. Neon Genesis Evangelion has been round for a very long time so theres a wealthy backstory. In truth, this telephone celebrates the 25th anniversary of the sequence, which premiered in 1995.







Oppo Ace2 EVA limited edition

The launch of the fourth movie within the Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy has been postponed as a result of pandemic, although its not clear if that will have an effect on the launch of the limited edition telephone. As for worth, anticipate one thing north of the CNY 4,000 ($565) that the bottom mannequin prices. How rather more just isn’t clear but.

The Oppo Ace2 stays unchanged under the limited edition exterior. This means the identical 6.55 1080p+ AMOLED with HDR10+ and 90Hz refresh charge, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 48MP essential and 8MP extremely vast digicam. The quick charging help is maybe probably the most spectacular half: 65W wired, 40W wi-fi (the charging pad is offered individually) and 10W reverse wi-fi, all tapping into the 4,000mAh battery.

Source (in Chinese) | Via