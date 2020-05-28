Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition Launched, Oppo Band Teased

Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition smartphone has launched in China. The telephone is actually an identical to the Ace 2 launched final month, but it surely comes with an exterior aesthetic impressed by anime sequence Neon Genesis Evangelion. The Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition is available in a blue end with ‘Evangelion’ written on the again, and wallpapers impressed by the anime sequence. The retail field of the brand new restricted version telephone additionally has a singular white capsule-like design. The telephone is listed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and assist 65W Super Flash Charge assist.

Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition worth, sale, extra

The Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition is priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 46,500) and is obtainable in an 8GB + 256GB storage configuration. The telephone is up for pre-order and gross sales ought to start from June 1. Pre-booking has already begun on the corporate’s official website. Only 10,000 models of the Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition have been made in whole.

Apart from the Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition, Oppo has additionally launched EVA restricted version fashions of a bunch of different current merchandise from its portfolio. This consists of the Enco W31 TWS earbuds priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,200), Oppo Air VOOC wi-fi charger priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,100), and Oppo Watch priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,200). The whole line-up of EVA sequence will go on sale on June 1 by way of on-line and offline channels in China.

Oppo is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Neon Genesis Evangelion anime, and alongside these merchandise, it additionally teased the arrival of Oppo Band EVA Limited Edition as coming quickly. Its pricing and different particulars weren’t revealed provided that the unique Oppo Band hasn’t been unveiled but. As per GizmoChina, the Oppo Band is anticipated to launch throughout the Oppo Reno Four occasion. The telephone is being teased by the corporate, however the launch date is but to be introduced.

Oppo Band EVA Limited Edition is teased to be coming quickly

Photo Credit: Weibo

Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition specs

The Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition ought to have an identical specs because the Oppo Ace 2 launched final month. It ought to characteristic a 6.5-inch (1080×2400 pixels) full-HD+ AMOLED show and be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. There ought to be a 12GB RAM onboard, with as much as 256GB UFS 3.Zero storage. The quad digital camera setup ought to embrace a 48-megapixel essential digital camera with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a final 2-megapixel monochrome lens with f/2.Four aperture. Up entrance, the Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition has a 16-megapixel selfie digital camera with f/2.Four aperture.

Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition retail field

Photo Credit: Weibo

There goes to be a 4,000mAh battery on the Oppo Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge and 40W Air VOOC wi-fi quick charging assist. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on board.