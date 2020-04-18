Oppo A92s listed on official website with 120Hz screen and Dimensity 800 chipset

Oppo A92s surfaces on Oppo’s official retailer in China and in JD.com with full specs and renders. And it seems, the rumors had been proper because the telephone sports activities a 120Hz show and runs on the brand new MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset.

The specs web page would not explicitly say “Dimensity 800” however on condition that the SoC helps 5G and reads “MT6873V”, it is protected to imagine it is one. The handset is constructed round a 6.57-inch IPS LCD screen supporting 120Hz refresh price and has a Full HD+ (1080 x 2400px) decision.









Oppo A92s in black

Memory configurations are 6GB/128GB or 8GB/128GB. There’s a quad-camera setup on the again, however solely the primary digicam has been disclosed – 48MP with f/1.7 aperture. The entrance one is 16MP with f/2.zero joined by a 2MP depth sensor. And if we go by the TENAA itemizing from the opposite day, the secondary digicam is 8MP ultra-wide alongside with 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro.









Oppo A92s in white

The battery can be lacking from the specs sheet, however we do know it is 3,890 mAh from earlier leaks and helps 20W quick charging. The asking value of the bottom mannequin is CNY 2,199 ($310) whereas the 8GB/128GB model sells for two,499 ($350).

It’s evident that the listings aren’t full and Oppo is but to disclose it formally. So we supposed it could be listed with the whole specs quickly sufficient.

