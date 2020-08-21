Oppo A92s certification in Thailand confirms Reno4 Z 5G global marketing name

The Oppo A92s was noted by the Global Certification Forum as the “Oppo Reno4 Z 5G”– a design name that is now being verified by Thailand’s NBTC. This makes it clear that the phone is thought about part of the Reno lineup beyond its domestic market.

With a Dimensity 800 chipset, the phone will sign up with the ranks of 5G- allowedRenos It boasts a 120Hz screen (though an LCD rather of an AMOLED), nevertheless it can’t match the 65W quick charging abilities of its brother or sisters (doing a basic 18W rather).

Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G accredited in Thailand (aka A92s)

This gadget (under the A92s name) has actually been readily available in China considering that completion ofApril There it went for a cost of CNY 2,200 ($ 320/EUR270). The global prices is unidentified, however it will plainly be in the mid-range section.

As for when it may show up, an Oppo A53 was simply quietly presented to the Indian market (under an A-series name), so it might take place at any time truly.

