Oppo A72 5G specs and images surface

An unreleased Oppo smartphone sporting model code PDYM20 was spotted on Chinese certifying authority TENAA’s website earlier this month. It was assumed to be a Reno series smartphone but turns out that’s not the case since the device has popped up on China Telecom’s website with the moniker Oppo A72 5G.

The listing also includes the images and specs of the Oppo A72 5G. The smartphone supports dual-mode 5G and packs a 6.5″ 90Hz display with a punch hole in the top-left corner for the 8MP selfie camera. Around the back, you get a 16MP primary camera joined by 8MP (likely ultrawide) and 2MP (likely depth sensor) units.









The Oppo A72 5G has its volume rocker on the left side with the SIM card slot, and the power button is located on the right. It appears to have a fingerprint reader embedded. The USB-C port can be found at the bottom, which is flanked by a 3.5mm headphone jack, microphone and a speaker.













The Oppo A72 5G is powered by an unknown MediaTek MT6853V SoC and runs Android 10. It has three memory configurations – 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB, which according to China Telecom are priced at CNY1,699 ($240/€215), CNY1,799 ($260/€225) and CNY1,999 ($285/€250), respectively.

China Telecom doesn’t reveal the battery size of the Oppo A72 5G, but TENAA says it will pack a 3,945 mAh cell whereas reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station claims it will be a 4,040 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

