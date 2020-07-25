Oppo A72 5G goes official with Dimensity 720 SoC and 6.5″ 90Hz screen

After revealing the A72 back in April Oppo today revealed its 5G design, called Oppo A725G But this isn’t simply a 5G- supporting A72 We are taking a look at numerous distinctions in between the 4G and 5G versions.

For beginners, the A72 5G is powered by the newly revealed Dimensity 720 SoC while the 4G design has a Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. Both smart devices load a 6.5″ FullHD+ LCD, however the A72 5G comes with a 90 Hz panel instead of the non-5G version’s 60 Hz screen.

While the network connection and screen are updated, the cam department gets a downgrade. The A72 includes an overall of 5 electronic cameras – a 16 MP selfie cam on the front and a quad cam setup at the back consisting of 48 MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensing unit systems.

But the A72 5G, on the other hand, has an 8MP shooter on the front with the back real estate a video camera setup that’s a mix of 16 MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP depth modules.

Unlike the A72 that comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, the A72 5G ships with a 4,040 mAh cell that draws power through a USB-C port at approximately 18 W. We think it would have been better to load a bigger battery considering that the smart device supports 5G networks and includes a 90 Hz screen – both of which can be taxing on the battery.

Other highlights of the Oppo A72 5G consist of Android 10- based ColorOS 7.2, Dirac 2.0 sound improvements, side-mounted finger print reader, and a 3.5 mm earphone jack.

The A72 5G is used in 3 colors and is available in a single 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage setup that’s priced at CNY1,899 ($270/ EUR230). It’s currently up for pre-orders in China through the business’s official website, with sales starting on July 31.

Source ( in Chinese)