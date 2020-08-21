Oppo A53 silently arrives for pre-order

Reports about a new phone called Oppo A53 emerged earlier this week (not to be confused with the five-year-old Oppo A53), and the device has suddenly appeared for pre-order on the Indonesian version of Lazada, a popular online retailer in the South-East Asia region.

The phone is listed with a full specs sheet, renders and price tag – it will be officially on sale on August 27 for INR2,499,000, which is about $170/€140.









Oppo A53

The leaked specs sheet from Monday got most of the specs correct – we’re looking at a Snapdragon 460 chipset with octa-core CPU, Adreno 610 GPU and 4 GB RAM to keep it company. Storage is 64 GB, but the listing says Oppo has provided a microSD slot for up to 256 gigs more.

The screen is 6.5” LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution, and tall 20:9 ratio. There’s a single punch hole in the upper left corner where the 16 MP f/2.0 selfie camera is sitting. One thing Oppo hasn’t put on the front (or the sides) is the fingerprint scanner – it is on the back, right next to the main camera setup.









Oppo A53

Speaking about the cameras, we have three snappers in a big black rectangle – the main sensor is 13 MP, coupled with two more, both of which are 2 MP. While the official listing of the Oppo A53 does not say what is their job, we’re pretty sure…