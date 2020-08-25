Oppo A53 arrives in India: Snapdragon 460, 90Hz HD+ screen, and 5,000 mAh battery

The brand-new Oppo A53 that went on pre-orders in Indonesia recently has actually gotten herein India The mobile phone’s powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC and comes in 2 memory setups – 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. It likewise features a devoted microSD card slot, which enables storage growth by approximately 256GB.

The Oppo A53 loads a 6.5″ HD+ screen that has a refresh rate of 90Hz – a very first for a mobile phone with a panel of this resolution. The screen has a punch hole in the upper-left corner for the 16MP selfie video camera.

The back of the phone, which shows off a 3D Iridescent Wave Design, is house to a finger print reader having a triple video camera setup on its left, which is a mix of a 13MP main, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensing unit systems.

Under the hood, the Oppo A53 has a 5,000 mAh battery, which draws power through a USB-C port at approximately 18W. On the software application front, the A53 boots Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on the top, and features a function called RAM+ Anti-Lag, which Oppo declares utilizes a “PC-grade, cutting-edge technology” to decrease lag time whenever you open or run an app.

The A53 likewise includes a stereo speaker system with Dirac’s audio optimizations.

The Oppo A53 is used in Fairy White, Electric Black, and Fancy Blue colors. The 4GB/64GB version is priced at INR12,990 ($ 175/EUR150), whereas the 6GB/128GB …