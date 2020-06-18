Oppo A52 is now available in India

Oppo has finally released its affordable A52 in India. The phone’s initial announcement came all the way right back in April, so this was a long time coming, but the A52 is now available from both Flipkart and Amazon.

It’s coming in at INR 16,990 ($222 or 198 at the existing exchange rates). If you’re wondering what you’re getting for that amount of cash, we’re referring to a handset with a 6.5-inch 1080×2400 LCD touchscreen, a quad rear camera (12 MP wide, 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro, 2 MP depth), a 16 MP selfie snapper, the Snapdragon 665 chipset at the helm (with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage), and a 5,000 mAh battery. It runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 on top.

The fingerprint is side-mounted, and Oppo promises the rear is fingerprint resistant somehow. The battery supports 18W fast charging via USB-C.

