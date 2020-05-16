Oppo A31 (2020) With 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A31 (2020) was launched in India on February 27 and the cellphone’s 4GB RAM variant went on sale two days later. Oppo was additionally presupposed to launch the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone in the second week of March, nevertheless, that was postponed because of the nationwide lockdown positioned by the central authorities to curb the unfold of the novel coronavirus. Now, the corporate has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is out there to buy in India for the primary time since its launch. The cellphone’s sale went reside on May 9.

Oppo A31 (2020) 6GB + 128GB value in India

The 6GB RAM + 128GB variant of Oppo A31 (2020) is priced at Rs. 14,990. Oppo has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the cellphone shall be out there to buy by way of Flipkart and Amazon and choose offline shops. Moreover, we had been capable of spot the phone on Flipkart and it’s anticipated that it is going to be listed on Amazon website as soon as the Oppo A31 (2020) is again in inventory.

Meanwhile, the 4GB + 64GB variant of Oppo A31 (2020) – priced at Rs. 12,490 – is out there to buy by way of each Flipkart and Amazon. Customers also needs to be aware that the telephones are getting delivered by way of e-retailers solely in areas that marked as Orange and Green zones by the federal government. You can try the total listing of Red, Orange and Green zones here.

Both the variants of Oppo A31 (2020) are listed on Flipkart with EMI choices and different low cost presents. The telephones are supplied in Fantasy White and Mystery Black color choices. To recall, Oppo A31 (2020) was launched in India on February 27 and the cellphone’s 4GB RAM variant went on sale two days later.

Oppo A31 specs

Coming to the specs, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A31 (2020) runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1.2 on prime and includes a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) show. The cellphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with as much as 6GB RAM. The inside storage choices max out at 128GB and the storage is additional expandable by way of a microSD card (as much as 256GB).

In phrases of digital camera, the Oppo A31 (2020) packs a triple rear digital camera setup that features a 12-megapixel main digital camera. There are two extra 2-megapixel cameras added to the rear digital camera module. For selfies and video calling, there’s an 8-megapixel digital camera housed in the waterdrop notch.

The Oppo A31 (2020) packs a 4,230mAh battery, and connectivity choices embody 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, MicroUSB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The cellphone additionally comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Lastly, Oppo A31 (2020) measures 163.90×75.50×8.30mm and weighs 180 grams.

