Oppo A12s announced: Helio P35 SoC, 6.2″ display, and dual camera

After unveiling the A12 back in April Oppo has announced the A12s. But it’s not an entirely new phone. It’s actually the A12 with a different design, meaning it comes with a Helio P35 SoC under the hood with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and there’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB.

The Oppo A12s runs the dated Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top. It’s built around a 6.2″ LCD of 1520×720-pixel resolution that has a notch up top for the 5MP selfie camera, which comes with AI Beauty mode.

Around the back, we have a fingerprint reader keeping company to the dual camera setup comprising a 13MP main and 2MP depth sensor units.

Fueling the entire package is a 4,230 mAh battery which charges through a microUSB port.

The Oppo A12s comes in Light Blue and Light Silver colors and will be sold in Cambodia for $129.

