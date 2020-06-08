Oppo A12 hits the stores in India

Oppo A12 is not a fresh device since it was announced back in April but it’s hitting the shelves just now. The company has announced that it is going to be widely available in online and offline stores starting at INR9,990 for the 3GB/32GB version and at INR11,490 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The actual sales begin on June 10.









Oppo A12 in Black and Blue

Various offline offers are also available like 6-month extended warranty in the event that you get it by June 21, 5% cashback on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI and 5% on Federal Bank Debit Card EMI. No cost EMI up to six months is also an alternative when buying with a credit or debit card. Other EMI options is found from Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services and ICICI Bank.

The Oppo A12 is built around a 6.22″ HD+ screen, MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, 13MP main camera with 2MP secondary one for depth sensing and a front-facing 5MP unit sitting inside the notch. The battery inside is 4,230mAh and interestingly, the Oppo A12 is sold with Android 9 Pie out of the box. The available colors are Blue and Black.

