Oppo A11k With Dual Rear Cameras, 19:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A11k has just been launched in India as the company’s latest smartphone. Amid strong anti China sentiment, including protests at the company’s manufacturing facility in Noida, Oppo has opted for the lowest key launch this time. The new phone comes with a dual rear camera setup and features a waterdrop-style display notch. The Oppo A11k even offers a gradient back finish with a “3D Flowing Blaze” design. Oppo has additionally provided its proprietary AI Beautification for selfies and a dedicated Portrait Bokeh effect. The Oppo A11k is available for purchase in the country, although company is yet to produce its announcement officially.

Oppo A11k price in India, availability details

The Oppo A11k price in India has been set at Rs. 8,990 for the lone, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone happens to be available for purchase through Amazon in Deep Blue and Flowing Silver colour options. Manish Khatri, owner of Mumbai-based Mahesh Telecom, a leading retail chain, confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the phone is likewise available offline this week. Gadgets 360 has also reached out to Oppo for clarity on the offline availability of the Oppo A11k.

Amazon provides a 10 percent instant discount for customers having an SBI card. The phone is also available with an exchange discount all the way to Rs. 7,950 in lieu of an old handset. Furthermore, you can find no-cost EMI options available on select cards.

A report suggesting its availability in the Indian market surfaced earlier this month.

Oppo A11k specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A11k runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on the top. There is just a 6.2-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 270ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, the phone posseses an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. There is just a dual rear camera setup that has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera setup is paired with an LIGHT EMITTING DIODE flash module.

For selfies, the Oppo A11k features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The selfie camera supports artificial intelligence (AI) powered Beautification mode.

The Oppo A11k has 32GB of internal storage that’s expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) by way of a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the rear. Besides, it packs a 4,230mAh battery that’s touted to provide a day long battery life on a single charge.

