Oppenheimer eyes Oaks glory with Frankly Darling | Racing News

Leading owner Anthony Oppenheimer is keeping his fingers crossed Frankly Darling can provide his breeding operation with the last piece of the British Classic puzzle with victory in the Investec Oaks at Epsom on Saturday week.

The now familiar Oppenheimer colours were first carried to Classic glory by On The House in 1000 Guineas of 1982, owned and bred by Anthony’s late father, Sir Philip.

The family’s Hascombe And Valiant Studs were also accountable for breeding Footstepsinthesand, who continued to win the 2000 Guineas for Aidan O’Brien and Coolmore in 2005, while Oppenheimer owned and bred the 2015 Derby hero Golden Horn.

The Hascombe-produced Harbour Law won the St Leger for Laura Mongan the next year, meaning the Oaks is the only British Classic to to date elude the team.

“I would absolutely love to win the Oaks – it’s the only British Classic we haven’t bred the winner of and it’s one of my big ambitions,” said Oppenheimer.

“It won’t be easy, of course, but let’s hope this filly can do it.”

The John Gosden-trained Frankly Darling will fall into line at Epsom as a number one contender, with the Newcastle maiden winner having since justified her tall reputation with an extraordinary display in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot last week.

The daughter of Frankel is a most useful priced 11-4 to follow through to the famous Downs, making her the 2nd favourite behind O’Brien’s 1000 Guineas heroine Love.

Oppenheimer added: “It was fantastic to view (at Royal Ascot). We thought she was of good use, but to see her win just how she did was excellent. In this period that we’re in, to really have a big winner like that was good.

“I think that (Oaks) is the intention at the moment, as long as the ground is suitable. We’ll see what the opposition is like nearer the time – there’ll be only one Hascombe horse and there might be 10 or more from Coolmore, which will be interesting!”

Protocols currently in position to battle the coronavirus pandemic do not permit owners to go to race meetings, but Oppenheimer has not entirely given up on the chance of being at Epsom.

He said: “I have a suspicion some owners might be able to go racing on July 4. I would certainly love to be there and if there is any way I can be, I will be.”

Oppenheimer has enjoyed an incredible couple of years, with the 2015 Derby and Arc hero Golden Horn followed swiftly by dual Champion Stakes victor Cracksman, the top-class filly Star Catcher and now Frankly Darling.

He added: “We appear to have managed to move on from the colts to the fillies in the last year or two. I think we’ll continue to have better fillies than colts for the following year or two, when i don’t think I’ve many great colts coming through right now.

“We’ve been very lucky. We have a great team and to be able to have people like John Gosden training them, we feel very fortunate.”