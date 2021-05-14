Opioid deaths among black Americans are rising at a faster rate than any other race
Opioid deaths among black Americans are rising at a faster rate than any other race

Tracie Gardner, Legal Action Center’s Vice President of Policy Advocacy, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss the role that race plays in opioid addiction and treatment, and what can be done to fix the growing racial gap in the opioid crisis.

