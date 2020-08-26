Opinion: Yes, some people are moving to the suburbs. But cities are far from dead

I’m betting on New York City, and I even bought a home here — after Covid hit.

I love cities. More than two decades ago, I moved to New York, like so many others, because of the diversity, community, culture, energy and opportunity it offers. Cities make me feel like anything is possible.

And I am not alone. In fact, I have some good news to share about cities across the country.

After analyzing our real-estate search and transaction data from more than 17,000 Compass real estate agents in over 150 communities across the country, it’s clear that American cities across the country aren’t dead. In fact, the real estate markets in most American cities are booming.

Yes, you read that right. Home prices grew in 96% of metro areas in the second quarter of 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors. There is a remarkable amount of sales growth for metropolitan areas in the middle of a global pandemic. Looking at our data on the number of home-purchase contracts signed from mid-July through mid-August, compared to the year prior, Los Angeles County is up 29%, Boston’s Suffolk County and Texas’ Dallas County are both up 49%, and Chicago’s Cook County is up 80%. Now, it’s true that home sales in the nearby suburban counties have increased even more than these metropolitan areas, but that doesn’t change the fact that the cities themselves are still seeing a major surge in sales. And many of the suburban purchases we’re seeing are actually second homes , with the…

